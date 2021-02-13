Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Financial Survey

Atos (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) and Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

Get Atos alerts:

This table compares Atos and Orkla ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atos N/A N/A N/A Orkla ASA 9.74% 13.25% 7.88%

This is a summary of recent ratings for Atos and Orkla ASA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atos 0 2 3 0 2.60 Orkla ASA 1 2 4 0 2.43

Volatility and Risk

Atos has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orkla ASA has a beta of 0.28, meaning that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atos and Orkla ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atos $12.98 billion 0.68 $3.81 billion N/A N/A Orkla ASA $4.96 billion 1.93 $436.38 million N/A N/A

Atos has higher revenue and earnings than Orkla ASA.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Atos shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Atos Company Profile

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations. The company's solutions include advanced computing; analytics, artificial intelligence, and automation; cloud solutions; customer journey analytics and digital customer experience; advance detection and response, data protection and governance, and trusted digital identities, as well as digital workplace, hybrid cloud, and IoT and OT security; digital consulting; digital workplace; and edge computing and Internet of things. It also offers infrastructure and foundation services. The company primarily operates under the brands of Atos, Atos|Syntel, and Unify. It serves energy and utilities, financial services and insurance, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, public sector and defense, telecommunications and media, transport and logistics, retail, hospitality, and majority events industries. Atos SE has collaborations with Microsoft Corporation; and OVHcloud to create European cloud solution. Atos SE was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors. It also provides confectionery, biscuit, and snack products; and develops bran and crispbread products, as well as snack meals. In addition, the company offers personal care and cleaning products; dietary supplement, sport nutrition, and weight control products; wound care products and first aid equipment; painting tools; basic garments; and professional cleaning products. Further, it operates Gymgrossisten and Bodystore e-commerce portals for health and sports nutrition products; and restaurants. Additionally, the company supplies margarine and butter blends, bread and cake improvers and mixes, yeast, marzipan, and ice cream ingredients; produces and supplies hydro power to the Nordic power market; and develops real estate properties. It offers its food products under the Grandiosa, TORO, Stabburet, Felix, PaulÃºns, Abba, Kalles, Beauvais, Den Gamle Fabrik, Spilva, Vitana and MTR brands; confectionery and snacks under the KiMs, Nidar, GÃ¶teborgs Kex, SÃ¦tre, OLW, Panda, Laima, Selga, Adazu, and Kalev brands; care products under the Zalo, Jif, Sun, Define, Sunsilk, Blenda, P20, MÃ¶ller's, Collett, Nutrilett, Maxim, and Salvequick brands; and food ingredients under the Odense Marcipan, Mors hjemmebakte, KronJÃ¤st, Bakkedal, and Naturli' brands. It has operations in Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Baltics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Receive News & Ratings for Atos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.