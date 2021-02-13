Analysts Expect FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) to Post -$1.06 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HUGE) will report ($1.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for FSD Pharma’s earnings. FSD Pharma reported earnings per share of ($1.80) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FSD Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FSD Pharma.

FSD Pharma (NASDAQ:HUGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.16).

HUGE traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,920,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,943,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06. FSD Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $14.00.

About FSD Pharma

FSD Pharma Inc, through its subsidiary, FV Pharma Inc, produces medical cannabis in Canada. The company focuses on the development of indoor grown pharmaceutical grade cannabis; and research and development of various cannabinoid-based treatments for central nervous system disorders and autoimmune diseases of the skin, GI tract, and musculoskeletal system, such as chronic pain.

