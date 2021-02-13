$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.03. Intellicheck reported earnings of $0.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to ($0.01). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intellicheck.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on IDN shares. B. Riley upped their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Intellicheck from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of IDN stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.41. 151,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.44 and a quick ratio of 6.44. Intellicheck has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $265.29 million, a P/E ratio of -360.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 305.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. 47.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

