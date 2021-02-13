$597.82 Million in Sales Expected for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) to post $597.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Envista’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $612.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $561.70 million. Envista posted sales of $547.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Envista will report full-year sales of $2.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.56 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.63 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Envista.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Envista’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVST. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Envista has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.33.

Shares of NYSE:NVST traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.35. 2,286,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,766,419. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12. Envista has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $41.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -310.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $13,343,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at $11,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,551,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,100,000 after acquiring an additional 230,870 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Envista by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after buying an additional 187,654 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Envista by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 906,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,587,000 after buying an additional 164,121 shares during the period.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

