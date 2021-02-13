Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $117.27.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Marriott International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett boosted their price target on Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total value of $534,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,016.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total value of $12,872,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 760,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,849,339.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,803 shares of company stock valued at $14,438,533 in the last 90 days. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $992,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 2,226.4% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after purchasing an additional 68,462 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Marriott International by 390.7% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Marriott International by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MAR traded up $2.83 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.48. 1,741,073 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,378,187. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.23 and a 200 day moving average of $111.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.31 and a beta of 1.83. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $46.56 and a twelve month high of $149.53.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

