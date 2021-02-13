D Orazio & Associates Inc. Has $80,000 Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 39.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 293 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 4.7% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 117,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,664,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 161.7% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 81,573 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 50,398 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.0% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 58,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $15,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Facebook by 66.3% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 32,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,539 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,993,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.41.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.95, for a total value of $500,171.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,444.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.43, for a total transaction of $3,508,767.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,494,386 shares of company stock worth $405,356,641. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $270.50. 9,097,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,710,680. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.20. The company has a market cap of $770.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

