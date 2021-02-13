Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.62

Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.62 and traded as low as $5.50. Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 5,736 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 192.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.61. The stock has a market cap of £159.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04.

About Phoenix Global Resources plc (PGR.L) (LON:PGR)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

