Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Sino Agro Food, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SIAF)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14 and traded as high as $0.15. Sino Agro Food shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 21,065 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.20.

About Sino Agro Food (OTCMKTS:SIAF)

Sino Agro Food, Inc operates as an agriculture technology and natural food holding company in the People Republic of China. The company's products include live prawns, live eels, whole beef cattle, and packaged beef meat. It is also involved in the bulk and concentrated livestock feed producing and manufacturing; production of organic fertilizers; distribution of beef meat; and technology engineering consulting and services.

