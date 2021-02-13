Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $244.52

Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) (LON:PGH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $244.52 and traded as low as $220.20. Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) shares last traded at $225.00, with a volume of 12,736 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 213.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 244.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £69.30 million and a P/E ratio of 8.00.

In related news, insider Deborah Rees acquired 4,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £9,989.82 ($13,051.76). Also, insider Sarah Mace bought 9,837 shares of Personal Group Holdings Plc (PGH.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 203 ($2.65) per share, with a total value of £19,969.11 ($26,089.77). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,669 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,129.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Core Insurance, IT Salary Sacrifice, SaaS, and Other segments. The company offers insurance products, including hospital cash plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans.

