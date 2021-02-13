Geely Automobile (OTCMKTS:GELYY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $75.53

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.53 and traded as high as $78.04. Geely Automobile shares last traded at $77.88, with a volume of 15,487 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Geely Automobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.00. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of automobiles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

