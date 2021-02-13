Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.13

Escalon Medical Corp. (OTCMKTS:ESMC)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.16. Escalon Medical shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 20,000 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Escalon Medical (OTCMKTS:ESMC)

Escalon Medical Corp. develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical devices and pharmaceuticals in the area of ophthalmology in the United States and internationally. It offers A-Scan, which provides information about the internal structure of the eye; B-Scan, a diagnostic tool that supplies information to physicians where the media within the eye are cloudy or opaque; UBM, a high frequency/high resolution ultrasound device, which provides detailed information about the anterior segment of the eye; and pachymeter that measures the thickness of cornea.

