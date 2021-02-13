Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Short Interest Update

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 280,400 shares, a growth of 83.1% from the January 14th total of 153,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:TGB traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. 7,225,855 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $468.31 million, a PE ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.07. Taseko Mines has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.71.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 177.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,846,365 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,826 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 3rd quarter worth about $415,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 249.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,096 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGB shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.70 to $1.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.90 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Scotiabank raised Taseko Mines from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.60.

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project situated in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

