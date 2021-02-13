Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Receives $16.03 Average PT from Analysts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.03.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

In other news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,039 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,615,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 163,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RF traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.56. 5,460,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,224,350. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

