LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives $35.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research raised their price objective on LeMaitre Vascular from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

In other news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 18,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $744,173.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,491.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Jasinski sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $296,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,653.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,911 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,287. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,979,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $120,651,000 after purchasing an additional 217,337 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,893,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $76,674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,153 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 913,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,999,000 after purchasing an additional 214,590 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 472,387 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 447,839 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,102 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMAT stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.15. 103,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,306. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.43. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $18.76 and a 12-month high of $50.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.30.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

