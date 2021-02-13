Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) Receives GBX 1,102.63 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) (LON:GVC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,102.63 ($14.41).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GVC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,281 ($16.74) price target on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain PLC (GVC.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

LON GVC traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,312 ($17.14). 4,420,727 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,571,131. The company has a market capitalization of £7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,252.07 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,008.59. Entain PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 292.70 ($3.82) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11).

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand; software and technology for race books and sportsbook under the Stadium brand; online sports betting, casino, and gaming products under the Eurobet brand; sports action and horse racing under the Neds brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; and online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand, as well as operates an online casino website for German-speaking markets under the CasinoClub brand.

