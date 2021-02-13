Empty Set Dollar Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 13th. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $88.83 million and $1.07 million worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000427 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00059586 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.22 or 0.00280458 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $44.98 or 0.00096125 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00088487 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00087665 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45,695.83 or 0.97665354 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00063716 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 444,397,968 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

Empty Set Dollar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

