LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.66

Shares of LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.66 and traded as high as $16.78. LCNB shares last traded at $16.74, with a volume of 31,474 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $217.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.68.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $18.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that LCNB Corp. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LCNB by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in LCNB by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 361,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in LCNB by 5.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 4.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of LCNB by 44.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

LCNB Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCNB)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

