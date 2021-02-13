Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.36

Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) (LON:ICGC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.36 and traded as high as $371.75. Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) shares last traded at $371.75, with a volume of 663 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 106.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 29.20. The company has a market cap of £680.14 million and a PE ratio of 2,841.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

In other Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) news, insider Eamonn Rothwell bought 390,000 shares of Irish Continental Group plc (ICGC.L) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.04) per share, for a total transaction of £1,505,400 ($1,966,814.74).

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a shipping, transport, and leisure company. It operates in two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Continental Europe.

