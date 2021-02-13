Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $135.96

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) (LON:AAZ) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $135.96 and traded as high as $158.00. Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L) shares last traded at $154.00, with a volume of 175,297 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of £171.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 135.99.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Anglo Asian Mining PLC (AAZ.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

