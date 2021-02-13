Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $455.93

Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) (LON:VSVS)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $455.93 and traded as high as $510.00. Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) shares last traded at $506.50, with a volume of 324,945 shares traded.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VSVS. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vesuvius plc (VSVS.L) to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 575 ($7.51) to GBX 591 ($7.72) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 473.71 ($6.19).

The stock has a market cap of £1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 520.03 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 456.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

