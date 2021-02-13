VSB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:VSBN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $20.25

VSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VSBN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.25 and traded as high as $20.25. VSB Bancorp shares last traded at $20.25, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.86.

VSB Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VSBN)

VSB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Victory State Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services primarily in Staten Island, New York. It accepts various deposits from individuals and businesses; grants loans; and invests funds primarily in government securities, mortgage backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations, as well as provides Internet banking services.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for VSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.