Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) Short Interest Update

Leisure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LACQU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the January 14th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

NASDAQ LACQU traded down $2.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.90. 102 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,533. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.00. Leisure Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $22.01.

About Leisure Acquisition

Leisure Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

