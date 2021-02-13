Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 74.2% from the January 14th total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Innovative Solutions and Support stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,914. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $6.63. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.14% and a return on equity of 9.35%.

In related news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 15,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $117,967.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,559 shares in the company, valued at $361,297.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 28,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total value of $228,966.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,152.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Innovative Solutions and Support stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.78% of Innovative Solutions and Support worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Innovative Solutions and Support

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, auto throttle, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicates the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight management systems that complement the flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

