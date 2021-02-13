CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Brokerages predict that CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CIM Commercial Trust’s earnings. CIM Commercial Trust posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that CIM Commercial Trust will report full-year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.52) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CIM Commercial Trust.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CIM Commercial Trust stock traded down $0.75 on Monday, hitting $11.93. 25,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,632. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. CIM Commercial Trust has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $17.29. The company has a market cap of $176.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, Director Shaul Kuba purchased 96,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,418,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 287,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,179,975. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCT. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter worth $1,471,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 657,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 133.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,464 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 450.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 10.3% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 142,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial is a real estate investment trust that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States (including improving and developing such assets). Its properties are primarily located in Los Angeles and the San Francisco Bay Area.

