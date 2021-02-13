National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. National Vision reported earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

EYE stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $50.92. 307,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,268. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $42.26. National Vision has a twelve month low of $11.70 and a twelve month high of $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 1,273.32, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in National Vision in the third quarter valued at about $206,000.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

