Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sanofi (EPA:SAN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €97.50 ($114.71).

SAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Sanofi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

EPA SAN traded up €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Monday, reaching €78.16 ($91.95). 1,860,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,050,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €79.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €83.53. Sanofi has a 1 year low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 1 year high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.