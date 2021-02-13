Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $204,000 Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

NYSE LOW opened at $177.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.64. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $180.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

