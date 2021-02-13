Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Short Interest Down 45.9% in January

Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 48,600 shares, a decline of 45.9% from the January 14th total of 89,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 60.8 days.
Shares of DRUNF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.83. Dream Unlimited has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $20.32.
Dream Unlimited Company Profile
