Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the January 14th total of 35,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flexible Solutions International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Flexible Solutions International in the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flexible Solutions International by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 555,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 90,499 shares during the period. 7.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

FSI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.34. 166,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,005. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.12 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.43. Flexible Solutions International has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $5.65.

Flexible Solutions International (NYSEAMERICAN:FSI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). Flexible Solutions International had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flexible Solutions International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

About Flexible Solutions International

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Recommended Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.