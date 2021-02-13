Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.82

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.82 and traded as high as $31.06. Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) shares last traded at $30.62, with a volume of 720,395 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.86. The company has a quick ratio of 66.28, a current ratio of 79.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.40. The company has a market cap of C$20.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60.

Power Co. of Canada (POW.TO) (TSE:POW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$14.68 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 3.3299997 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company with interests in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

