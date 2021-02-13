BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.08

BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $117.08 and traded as high as $123.15. BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at $122.80, with a volume of 16,673,526 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.22) target price on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BT Group – CLASS A has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 149.80 ($1.96).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 134.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 117.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £12.30 billion and a PE ratio of 7.13.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

