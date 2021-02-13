Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Short Interest Down 47.6% in January

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a decline of 47.6% from the January 14th total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SNMP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.35. 528,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,217. Sanchez Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of -0.17.

Sanchez Midstream Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.51 million for the quarter.

Sanchez Midstream Partners LP engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of midstream and other energy-related assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream and Production. The Midstream segment engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

