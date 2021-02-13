Mitchells & Butlers (LON:MAB) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $200.34

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $200.34 and traded as high as $351.50. Mitchells & Butlers shares last traded at $336.00, with a volume of 787,441 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Mitchells & Butlers in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 278.57 ($3.64).

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 272.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 201.22. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of -12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

