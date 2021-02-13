Analysts Set AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Target Price at $42.15

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised AngloGold Ashanti from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AU traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.99. 1,344,734 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,105,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.43. AngloGold Ashanti has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $38.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AU. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 274,788 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 88,017 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,104 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,331 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 4th quarter worth about $3,087,000. 29.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

