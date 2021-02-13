Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.15.

A number of brokerages have commented on HLIT. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upgraded Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 204,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,432,725. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ian Graham sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.66, for a total transaction of $60,008.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 66,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,647.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 103,201 shares of company stock worth $790,216. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmonic by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 406,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 84,374 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Harmonic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,256 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 91,199 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 216,215 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Harmonic stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 813,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,544. The firm has a market cap of $743.37 million, a PE ratio of -19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Harmonic has a fifty-two week low of $4.44 and a fifty-two week high of $8.47.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

