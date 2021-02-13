DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Receives $5.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DS Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Shares of DS Smith stock remained flat at $$5.06 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.19. DS Smith has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.30.

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

