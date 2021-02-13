2,670 Shares in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Purchased by Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.55. 7,858,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,749,840. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

