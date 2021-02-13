Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,490 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 3.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $135,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,184.71.

GOOG opened at $2,104.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,123.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,850.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,675.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,434,607. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

