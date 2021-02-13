ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,368,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,203,000 after buying an additional 82,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,682,000 after buying an additional 56,809 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $89.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.81. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.