Spendcoin (SPND) Achieves Market Capitalization of $26.70 Million

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 28.1% higher against the US dollar. Spendcoin has a market cap of $26.70 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spendcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00066833 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $493.91 or 0.01053768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006946 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00055836 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005003 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.39 or 0.05562901 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00026844 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00018999 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

Spendcoin (SPND) is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,325,914 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spendcoin’s official website is spendcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spendcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

