Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.56.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AVDL traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.99. 1,179,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,160. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.69. The company has a market cap of $523.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 450.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 757.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.78% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States, France, and Ireland. The company primarily develops FT218, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of narcolepsy patients suffering from excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) and cataplexy. It also markets three sterile injectable drugs used in the hospital setting, including Akovaz that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia; Bloxiverz, a cholinesterase inhibitor indicated for the reversal of the effects of non-depolarizing neuromuscular blocking agents after surgery; and Vazculep, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension.

