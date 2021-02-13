Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $82.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will announce sales of $82.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.37 million to $84.80 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida posted sales of $77.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year sales of $325.42 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $321.70 million to $331.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $331.40 million, with estimates ranging from $315.20 million to $342.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 21.62%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

SBCF stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.80. 151,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,529. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $34.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 4.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 71.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 16.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.6% in the third quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 237,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 284.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

