Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.92

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.92 and traded as high as $5.81. Riverview Bancorp shares last traded at $5.53, with a volume of 68,325 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Riverview Bancorp from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 16.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

In related news, Director John A. Karas sold 24,000 shares of Riverview Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total transaction of $126,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Karas sold 30,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total value of $153,858.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RVSB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,786,725 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 53,502 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 795,581 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after acquiring an additional 185,038 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 457,289 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,759 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 244.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 92,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

