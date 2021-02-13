Brokerages Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.77 Billion

Equities analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to announce sales of $3.77 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Adobe’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.86 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. Adobe posted sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year sales of $15.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.14 billion to $15.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.64 billion to $18.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.42.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.17, for a total transaction of $1,996,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,836,690.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,862,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 114,663 shares of company stock worth $53,991,472. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,887,420,000 after buying an additional 753,183 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,090,041 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,545,871,000 after purchasing an additional 157,886 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Adobe by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,043,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,909,790,000 after purchasing an additional 278,509 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,045,297,000 after purchasing an additional 336,890 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADBE traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $498.84. 1,450,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,652,700. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe has a fifty-two week low of $255.13 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $478.52.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

