Short Interest in DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) Increases By 141.2%

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 141.2% from the January 14th total of 5,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 52,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

In related news, CFO Kathryn M. Johnbull acquired 7,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $71,990.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,470,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Zachary Parker acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.38 per share, for a total transaction of $95,496.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 435,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,515,912.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 19,046 shares of company stock worth $191,887. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DLH during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in DLH by 7,383.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in DLH during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new stake in DLH during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DLH in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLHC traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $11.25. 10,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,245. DLH has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.18.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13. DLH had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The business had revenue of $57.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that DLH will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DLHC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of DLH from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

