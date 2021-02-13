Life Design Station International (OTCMKTS:LDSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Life Design Station International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LDSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Life Design Station International shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 5,325,724 shares trading hands.

Life Design Station International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LDSI)

Life Design Station International, Inc, through its subsidiary, Life Design Station Japan, provides estate planning services in Japan. It also develops a national sales force that consists of financial planners stationed in various locations in Japan. The company has locations in Tokyo, Japan. Life Design Station International, Inc is based in Los Angeles, California.

