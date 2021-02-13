AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 54.5% from the January 14th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:DWMC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 49.44% of AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of DWMC traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.72. 7,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,579. AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Micro-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $39.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.07.

