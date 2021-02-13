Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 131,500 shares, an increase of 86.5% from the January 14th total of 70,500 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ:ESLT traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $144.34. 17,821 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,390. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $110.00 and a 12 month high of $163.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.35.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.18). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Elbit Systems will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 92.5% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 69,898 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,409,000 after buying an additional 33,582 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 12.4% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 24,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

ESLT has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

