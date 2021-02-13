Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.45

Luby’s, Inc. (NYSE:LUB)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.45 and traded as high as $3.30. Luby’s shares last traded at $3.28, with a volume of 47,346 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $99.91 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 13.76% and a negative return on equity of 23.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $644,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Finally, S. Muoio & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luby’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Luby’s Company Profile (NYSE:LUB)

Luby's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides restaurant services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Luby's Cafeterias, Fuddruckers Restaurants, Cheeseburger in Paradise, Fuddruckers Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. The company operates casual dining restaurants; and offers culinary contract services, including contract arrangements to manage food services for healthcare clients, senior living facility, corporate dining clients, government buildings, and sports stadiums, as well as through retail grocery stores.

