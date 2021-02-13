Fairfax India (OTCMKTS:FFXDF) Trading Up 0.8% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Fairfax India Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FFXDF)’s stock price traded up 0.8% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $13.26 and last traded at $12.79. 11,449 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 35,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.43.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the investment activities in India. It invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

